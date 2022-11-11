ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority

Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.
