Austin police arrest man who stabbed sheriff's deputy, shoplifted, has prior criminal history
An Austin, Texas man, Jaime Canales, was charged with attempted capital murder after stabbing a sheriff's office deputy several times on Nov. 12.
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
Fatal neighborhood shooting ends in 19th murder case of 2022: Killeen police
A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.
House fire in southwest Austin sends person to hospital
AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Austin police respond to stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 9300 block of the E. U.S. 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.
More details released behind officer involved shooting at local truck stop
(Seguin) — The suspected car thief who was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper outside the Love’s Truck Stop nearly two weeks ago has been identified as only a 16-year-old male juvenile. The identities of the victim, an 18-year-old male passenger, who also...
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is dead and another is in custody, according to police. There is no further threat to the community, police...
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard
I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night. Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.
Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice
Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
APD: Driver runs off after train crash in north Austin
Police said the crash between the train and vehicle occurred at the crossing at Gracy Farms Lane between Burnet Road and Metric Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
