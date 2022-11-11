Suwannee football riding high as they look ahead towards the postseason

It's the best time of the year for high school football fans, as the postseason has arrived. Over two dozen teams across the Big Bend and South Georgia are still in the hunt for a state title. There are few teams hotter than the Suwannee Bulldogs. Heading into the postseason, the Dogs are district champs, winners of six straight, and coming off a big win over previously unbeaten Bradford.

For this team, they're young as far as playoff experience goes, but the most important thing? This team earned the right to open the postseason at home, and now, they plan to take advantage of that.

"The environment we had the last couple of weeks at Wakulla and at home against Bradford, they were playoff type atmospheres," said head coach Kyler Hall. "I think from that standpoint, it's prepared our guys for what it's going to be starting this week. Our main focus is on Walton. We know there are opportunities if we continue to play like we are, but we have to take care of business this week."

Suwannee's match-up with Walton kicks Friday night at 7:30 in Live Oak.