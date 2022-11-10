Read full article on original website
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
hotelnewsresource.com
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
Truck runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a truck went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
Missing: Young dad in Houston for baby's surgery last seen Friday in Medical Center area
HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch were in the Medical Center area Monday to help look for a man who has been missing since Friday. Ridge Cole, 28, was in Houston for his 13-month-old son's liver transplant at Texas Children's Hospital. Cole, his wife and their son, River, were staying at the Ronald McDonald House while the boy recovers from the surgery.
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
fox26houston.com
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community
HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
theleadernews.com
No-H2O bringing unique car washing experience to Houston
Going to a standard car wash, No-H2O CEO Larry Ogden said, lacks that high level of care, personal touch, and convenience that customers really want. And that personal touch and convivence, he said, is exactly what he and the rest of the team at No-H2O are aiming to bring to residents of Greater Heights and surrounding areas, along with a more environmentally friendly way to keep their car looking better for longer after detailing is finished.
cw39.com
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
