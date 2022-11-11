Diamond City breaks ground for new shade trees

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to bring more trees to Downtown Wilkes-Barre is underway.

The project is being implemented by The Diamond City Partnership as they broke ground on Thursday to plant 10 new shade trees on South River Street.

A variety of trees were planted including seven London Plane Trees and three Northern Red Oak Trees.

Since 2020, this program has planted 40 new shade trees along the downtown streets.

