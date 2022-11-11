ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Diamond City breaks ground for new shade trees

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iCZf_0j6eC38700

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to bring more trees to Downtown Wilkes-Barre is underway.

The project is being implemented by The Diamond City Partnership as they broke ground on Thursday to plant 10 new shade trees on South River Street.

Wilkes-Barre City Hall closed, curbside rescheduled for Veterans Day

A variety of trees were planted including seven London Plane Trees and three Northern Red Oak Trees.

Since 2020, this program has planted 40 new shade trees along the downtown streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here

The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Unemployed workers receive assistance in finding jobs

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is often unexpected when someone finds themselves out of work or even when employers desperately need to fill a job. A local workforce center’s mission is to help people get back on their feet and keep local businesses fully staffed. Finding yourself unemployed can be scary and oftentimes, it’s […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Saving money on Thanksgiving

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner, and with raising prices grocery shopping can get pricey. Eyewitness News and the Times Leader are on a holiday mission: To find you the best, most delicious deals to help you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. Our first stop, Weis Market in Mountain Top, the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Lottery entry to win rare booze at PA liquor stores

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to get bottles of rare whiskeys and highly sought Van Winkle products. According to officials, through limited-release lotteries, Pennsylvania residents and licensees can have a chance to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys and 1,440 bottles of Van Winkle products. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

PMVB announces death of 'Mr. Pocono' Bob Uguccioni

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announces that former director Robert Uguccioni has died. Bob, as he was best known, served as the executive director of the PMVB from 1967 to 2007. Uguccioni was also known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for his substantial accomplishments over the years to promote the vitality of the destination to millions of visitors throughout the decades.
PennLive.com

Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy