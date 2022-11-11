ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 7

Mark Bradford
3d ago

This is funny. Biden let’s the drug in but once it’s here law enforcement goes after the dealers. Maybe law-enforcement wouldn’t have to bust them in the country if they just stop at the border. What a joke!

Reply(2)
5
reason72
3d ago

good job to all law enforcement keep up the good work you have saved a lot of lives

Reply
11
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
KGET

Man pleads guilty to cockfighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

80k fentanyl pills seized, 6 arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs while serving a search warrant in South Bakersfield Monday night. Around 9:50 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Springfield Avenue between Marcy Street and Walton Drive, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. During […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man arrested after shots fired in Tulare

TULARE – No one was injured after shots were fired in the parking lot of a restaurant on south K Street. On Nov. 11, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Tulare Police Department received several calls regarding shots fired at a restaurant in the 1200 block of South K Street. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suspect in possession of a firearm, in the southwest parking lot of the business. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.
TULARE, CA
KGET

2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Body found in orchard in Earlimart

Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
EARLIMART, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
YourCentralValley.com

Car taken in Visalia with infant inside, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police are still looking for the suspect who stole a car with a baby inside Friday night. According to police, the car theft was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center at Noble Avenue and Ben Maddox Way. While enroute, officers say they learned a one-year-old infant […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Injured child leads rescuers to mother's crashed car

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An injured 10-year-old child helped to lead rescuers to her mother’s crashed car Sunday night in Visalia. According to authorities, the 10-year-old girl walked over half a mile to a gas station around 10:00 p.m. to tell somebody that her mother had been drinking and had crashed their SUV.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy