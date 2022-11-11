TULARE – No one was injured after shots were fired in the parking lot of a restaurant on south K Street. On Nov. 11, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Tulare Police Department received several calls regarding shots fired at a restaurant in the 1200 block of South K Street. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suspect in possession of a firearm, in the southwest parking lot of the business. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

TULARE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO