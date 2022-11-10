ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oates Talks Movember & New Music With Ellen K

ICYMI John Oates of the legendary duo Hall and Oates, stopped by the Ellen K Morning Show to talk Movember, new music, and more!. He also gave Ellen K an exclusive... Check it out for yourself below.
11/14 PMS Playlist

*Song Of The Day* - Ball Lightning / Rocket From The Crypt. Honey Child What Can I Do? / Isobell Campbell, Mark Lanegan.
Ever Wondered What A Dodger Stadium Candle Smells Like? Here's Your Chance!

Home fragrance and lifestyle company, Homesick, creates candles to capture the true essence of "that hometown feeling" and they recently created a Dodger stadium candle!. With fireworks as impressive as the A-list fanbase, the crowd exits the stadium with a belly full of esquites and a bright blue tongue reminiscent of ice cream and icees.

