FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day.
Minden students honor the nations veterans with a special flag display
Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans...
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
Coldest air of the season so far Saturday night
Haughton shocks Airline...
Shreveport man gets life for murder downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.
Rains leads Haughton in the rain to playoff upset of Airline
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Haughton used a career night from quarterback Colin Rains to avenge a week seven loss to Airline in round one of the Non-Select Division I playoffs on Friday night, 36-26. The Bucs will host East St. John next week. Airline finishes the year as the District 1-5A champions at 7-4.
Minden High JROTC cadets place flags for Veterans Day
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The JROTC cadets of Minden High School spent the morning installing flag displays around campus Friday morning to honor the nation’s veterans. The flags of each military branch line the school’s entrance and sidewalks. 70 students participated in the commemoration. “I think a...
CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
Donations and service work to Woody’s Home for Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Companies used Veterans Day to give back to an organization that provides critical assistance to veterans. SWEPCO and other companies in the area hosted an annual donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans. The workers also put on their painting clothes to help. Woody’s...
Three 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.
