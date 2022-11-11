Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
Minibike driver dead after crash with pickup truck in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a crash between a pickup truck and a minibike.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
starvedrock.media
Ohio Woman Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Fentanyl
Dealing a deadly drug has a Bureau County woman headed to prison. Last week, 36-year-old Eva Hopson of Ohio pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl. She was given 5 years in prison. Hopson had a prior drug dealing conviction in Bureau County in 2013 which she was given 5 years probation for.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
starvedrock.media
Obee's Sub Shoppe Going Out Of Business
Calling it a very difficult decision, folks with Obee's Sub Shoppe will close its doors for the last time December 23rd. A Facebook post on Obee's page says “the last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff.” The message goes on to say rampant food prices, high energy costs have led to the decision to close.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
wjol.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
Naperville Police Department host "Tat-A-Cat" event to deter catalytic converter thefts
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- It's a problem we've been telling you about for months.Thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars across the city. But one suburban police department is hoping to curb the thefts.The Naperville Police Department wants to "tat-your-cat" with an identification number to deter thieves.Staff members from Cassidy Tire and Services will hand paint the ID number for free to your catalytic converter.The event runs this morning from 9 a.m. to noon, near Ogden and Aurora Avenue. Participants had to register ahead to secure a spot.
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
wjol.com
Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road
From left, State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook 85th District, Romeoville Mayor John Noak, IDOT Secretary Omer Osman, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D) 49th District/md. The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
starvedrock.media
Accumulating Snow Expected To Arrive Tuesday Morning
Roads could get a little messy within the next 24 hours. Snow is on track to move into Starved Rock Country early Tuesday morning. Light accumulations are expected to start in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in the area of 2 to 4 o'clock Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue thru Tuesday and into Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
starvedrock.media
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
Comments / 0