Energy Prices Continue To Drive Inflation In Illinois
Inflation continues to be a burden on Illinois families and a major contributor to rising costs are energy prices. The Citizens Utility Board reports natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past two years, and gas futures recently hit a 14-year high. Abe Scarr, Illinois director of the advocacy nonprofit Public Interest Research Group, says Illinoisans are picking up the tab for wasteful spending by utility companies.
State Representative Tim Butler Resigning
State Representative Tim Butler is stepping down at the end of the year. The Republican announced on Twitter that he is resigning December 31st. The 55-year-old has served in the House since 2015. He is leaving to become the president of the Illinois Railroad Association.
