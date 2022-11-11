Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.A man was found dead on Thursday night near the intersection with East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street in Aurora last night. According to Aurora Police Department's press release, the driver of a black SUV hit the man near the intersection just before 11 p.m. and never stopped to help him. Police responded to the crash after the suspect vehicle had left the scene, and the victim was found lying in the street on Hampden eastbound in the left lane near the intersection with Dawson. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and doing so allows them to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO