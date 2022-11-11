Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council contributes almost $3 million for homeless motelsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Parker teen drivers, parents invited to ‘License To Survive’Heather WillardParker, CO
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
2nd shooting in Commerce City Sunday leaves woman in critical condition
While deputies were investigating a possible carjacking and shooting in Commerce City Sunday night, they received a call about another gunshot victim less than a mile away.
Colorado man arrested in shooting that killed 12-year-old, injured 14-year-old: police
Police in Aurora, Colorado arrested an 18-year-old man Friday evening in connection with a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy.
Denver police seek suspect's identity in fatal hit-and-run crash
Denver police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.According to authorities, around 4:26 a.m. a vehicle struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street at the intersection of 15th and Stout Street. The driver left the scene without rendering aid to the victims. Denver police revealed one of the victims struck in the crash has been pronounced dead. The suspect later struck a property at Arapahoe Street and 15th Street and was possibly seen by witnesses at either location, according to authorities. Police describe the suspected driver's vehicle as a full-sized blue Ford SUV with damage. Authorities say anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Family of hit-and-run victim tells his story
Westminster police say the vehicle responsible left the scene, but his family says it was more than just your average hit-and-run.
KDVR.com
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old wounded in N. Zion shooting, suspect in custody
APD told FOX31 the 12-year-old male victim has died and the 14-year-old male has severe injuries. 12-year-old killed, 14-year-old wounded in N. Zion …. APD told FOX31 the 12-year-old male victim has died and the 14-year-old male has severe injuries. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl...
Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead
DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
Man found shot to death in parking lot
Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Occupied Denver fire station hit by bullets
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.
Woman killed in Aurora crash, driver in hospital
A single-car crash that occurred around midnight Saturday morning on South Tower Road has left a 20-year-old woman dead.
Man killed in hit-and-run near Hampden & Dawson intersection in Aurora
Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.A man was found dead on Thursday night near the intersection with East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street in Aurora last night. According to Aurora Police Department's press release, the driver of a black SUV hit the man near the intersection just before 11 p.m. and never stopped to help him. Police responded to the crash after the suspect vehicle had left the scene, and the victim was found lying in the street on Hampden eastbound in the left lane near the intersection with Dawson. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and doing so allows them to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Aurora
An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge after a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora Friday.
Man hit and killed by driver who fled the scene in Aurora
A man who police say was lying in the road on Hampden Avenue in Aurora was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Thursday night, according to an Aurora police spokesperson.
Aurora Police investigating deadly shooting in parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in an Aurora parking lot that left a man dead early Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way after dispatchers received calls of shots fired at around 3 a.m. When...
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.His sentence was handed down Oct. 24, ending a two-year investigation and prosecution that started when police chased a stolen car and later found it abandoned in November 2020. Douglas County deputies first noticed the 2017 Kia leaving the area of Castle Pines Parkway and Shoreham Drive at a high rate of speed, according to the Douglas County...
1 dead, another hospitalized in south Denver crash
One person is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning car crash that occurred in south Denver on Sunday.
Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning
Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
2 boys charged with murder in Lakewood apartment fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two boys who are accused of starting a fire that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood in late October are both now charged with dozens of counts, including two counts of first-degree murder. In all, the boys, who are 12 and 14, according to...
1310kfka.com
Mayday called: Loveland firefighter injured in house fire
A Loveland firefighter was hurt battling a house fire over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Basswood Drive after 1 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a multi-family building they had to evacuate. Crews were working to ventilate the second floor when the ceiling collapsed, causing minor injuries to a firefighter. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Thornton crash
One person died after a crash late Friday night and another person remains in the hospital, the Thornton Police Department said.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins assistant chief named new Loveland police chief
The number two cop with Fort Collins police will be the new leader of the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins assistant chief Tim Doran was named police chief of Loveland following a six-month search. He’ll take on his new role early in the New Year. Doran has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the FBI. In a statement, Doran says he’ll work to “restore trust” and repair morale as he embarks on the department’s next chapter. The department has been under the microscope since the 2021 excessive force of Karen Garner, who had dementia. Two officers are serving prison time in connection to the case. A civil lawsuit cost the city $3 million.
