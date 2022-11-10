Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Ransomware attack targets Commack School District
Ransomware attacks have been on the rise, targeting other school districts, hospitals and municipalities across the nation.
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
Port Jeff Village board on East Beach, public safety and code changes
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees convened at Village Hall Monday, Nov. 7, for an evening packed with pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant reported developments from the East Beach bluff construction site, stating buildout of the lower toe wall “has been moving along very nicely.”. “The steel...
SBU News: Laboratory investigating infectious agents receives grant to support pandemic preparedness
Stony Brook’s LCM facility will use $3 million of NIH funding for equipment and structural upgrades. The Laboratory for Comparative Medicine (LCM) at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has received a $3 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for facility upgrades and new instrumentation to support advanced research on virulent and emerging pathogens.
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Just released. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in July. A man allegedly stole Pokémon cards from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately $430.
Wanted for Hauppauge criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who threw a pumpkin into the windshield of a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling westbound on Town Line Road, near Macarthur Boulevard, in Hauppauge on Oct. 30 at approximately 2:50 p.m. The pumpkin was thrown by an occupant of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
Wanted for Stony Brook larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from Spirit Halloween, located at 2110 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook, on Oct. 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m. They fled in a white Jeep Renegade with New York plates KNS 6519. Both suspects are believed to have stolen from other Spirit Halloween stores .
GOP gains seats locally, Dems avert ‘red wave’ nationally
While New Yorkers voted Democrat Kathy Hochul as the first woman elected governor, Republicans scored big in races throughout Suffolk County. Due to September’s cyberattack, results for local races were delayed on Tuesday night as Suffolk County election workers struggled to upload votes. After technical problems, election workers delivered...
Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother
Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
Englebright and Flood on the issues affecting the 4th Assembly District
In New York’s 4th Assembly District race, incumbent Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) is up against Republican Party challenger Edward Flood. During an office debate with TBR News Media, the two candidates confronted various issues, from affordability to the environment, prescription drug costs and more. Introductions. Before entering government, Englebright was...
John Kennedy on ‘continuity and good stewardship’ of county funds
After serving in the office for the last eight years, Suffolk County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. (R) is seeking reelection. His challenger, Democratic Party nominee Thomas Dolan, is not openly campaigning and therefore could not be reached for comment. ‘I think Suffolk County still needs a shakedown.’. — John...
Man arrested for DWI following fatal motor vehicle crash in Coram
Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6 in Coram. Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat
After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
Village communications team targets priorities
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees and staff members convened for a work session on Friday, Oct. 28, tackling the various features of the local government’s communications network. Mayor Margot Garant called the meeting as part of an ongoing effort within her administration to enhance communications between...
Stony Brook University Hospital joins White House pledge to decarbonize health care sector, make facilities resilient to climate change
Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) for pledging ongoing action to decarbonize the health care sector and make health care facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change. SBUH has formally committed to pursuing the White House’s climate goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and has already begun:
Motorcyclist killed in West Hills
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in West Hills on Nov. 6. Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when the motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by Kathryn Cammarata at 1:23 p.m.
Three Village Community Trust preserves history with new interpretive signs
A sign featuring photos and a historical narrative now marks the spot of a local landmark. Elected officials, members of the Three Village Historical Society and a handful of residents joined the Three Village Community Trust in the unveiling of its new interpretive sign at Patriots Rock. The trust has been working to install signs at its properties throughout the Three Village area.
Giglio seeks reelection for NY Assembly District 2
In New York’s 2nd Assembly District race, incumbent state Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) faces Democratic Party challenger Wendy Hamberger, a lawyer, who could not be reached for comment on this story. This year’s Assembly district boundaries have changed due to redistricting. While losing Southold in its entirety, the 2nd...
A Puleo win would lead to a seamless transition
For Suffolk County clerk, TBR News Media endorses Vincent Puleo. Puleo has an impressive track record regarding organizing and digitizing records in the Town of Smithtown where he currently is town clerk. He also was able to get the Smithtown town clerk’s office back and running quickly after the COVID-19 shutdowns, with residents emailing the office and setting up appointments. The office was one of the easiest places to get a marriage license at the beginning of the pandemic.
