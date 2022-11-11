Harford County State’s Attorney Elect Healey: “Committed to Restoring and Rebuilding the Office’s Relationship with Law Enforcement”

Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Incumbent Mike Ramone will keep 21st House District following recount
GOP incumbent Mike Ramone holds on to the 21st District seat following a recount in the race. The recount actually increased Ramone’s margin of victory over Democratic challenger Frank Burns. The original margin was 35 votes, triggering an automatic recount in New Castle County. The second count increased that...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
Baltimore County to host "bug buffet" at Lake Roland on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Insect lovers and the creepy-crawly curious are invited to attend a bug buffet in Baltimore County on Sunday, according to county government officials.Baltimore County Recreation Parks will be introducing anyone who is interested to the benefits of consuming crunchy critters at Lake Roland between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Baltimore County officials said in a social media post on Saturday."Insects are a sustainable protein source, and are a delicacy in many cultures," county officials said. "Come learn all about bugs as a nutrition source, their use in various cuisines, and sample a few yourself, including ants and grasshoppers."An hour of learning about and dining on bugs costs $20 per person and $15 for recreation and parks members, Baltimore County officials said. Anyone interested in attending the Bug Buffet should register via email at lakerol-rp@baltimore countymd.gov.
Wbaltv.com
Ballot counting process explained as Anne Arundel County exec's race still too close to call
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- The race for Anne Arundel County executive remains tight as Republican Jessica Haire leads incumbent Steuart Pittman by almost 11,000 votes. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. However, there...
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
'This place saved my life': First responders find refuge at Maryland rehab and wellness center
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — They are the first to answer the call for help, but more and more first responders are walking away from the job. Sadly, far too many take their own lives. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 300 police officers...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Mayor touts support on squeegee enforcement; video shows beating in area targeted for ban
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on the new strategy to ban squeegeeing at six Baltimore intersections starting early next year. It will also provide monthly payments to some squeegee workers if they join training programs and agree to stay off the corners. "We have a plan. There's support for the plan across the board," Scott said Friday. He maintains those who break the law will face consequences."We enforce laws each and every day. You heard us talk about arresting young people who squeegee for some Cash App theft last week," the mayor said. Dramatic images from Chopper 13 showed that...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
foxbaltimore.com
Collaborative plan 'appeasing behavior for low level crimes like dirt bike riding'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott officially revealed his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan on Thursday, and one part of the plan will include a ban on squeegeeing at six major intersections in Baltimore. The plan has had some mixed reviews and left some wondering - Will this plan be appeasing...
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
