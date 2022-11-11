ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Glitter, Sparkle & Shine: Love on a Mission's 2022 Gala

Love on a Mission, a Mansfield-based LGBTQIA+ youth support group, hosted its third annual gala Nov. 12 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. The event brought in more than 300 attendees. The gala added the "Sam Ramirez" award this year, given to a local adult who is generous with their resources...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Carol Maduri

Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Joyce Ann Tischer

Joyce Ann Tischer, 90, of Galion passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing and Rehab Center. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Tischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Pamela Kay Conley

Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

A view from history: Mansfield’s arches

Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18

ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District

MANSFIELD -- Thursday was a historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. The groundbreaking of the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum, is the club’s tribute to the community as a “Friend of Youth” by providing a green space for the youth of Mansfield, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6

Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
COLUMBIANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Carli Bailey

David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family. Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby VFW post opens cigar club for veterans & community

SHELBY -- Nathan Martin said he has been concerned by the number of U.S military veterans committing suicide since he came back from serving in Iraq in 2005. He wanted to make sure veterans in his own community had a place to socialize, discuss their struggles and receive support from other community members.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Pioneer recognizes AMC Masonry Contractors with 2022 Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year. Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy