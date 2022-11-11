ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KADOKAWA GEMPAK STARZ releases GIRYPTO – A new open-source IP for Web5 (Web3 + Web2) – Beginning with GIRYPTO NFT project followed by other exciting projects

 2022-11-11
cryptoslate.com

Was FTX hacked? Deep dive reveals “backdoor” built into accounting software

Late on Friday evening, it has since been confirmed that a total of around $10 billion was moved from FTX to Alameda Research by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Speculation of a hack steadily appeared after several abnormal wallet transactions were highlighted, indicating that between $1-2 billion in client funds were unaccounted for. When SBF was questioned regarding the missing $1-2 billion, his response was “???”
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto.com CEO dismisses bank run speculation; Alameda Research held tokens before their FTX listings

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 14 includes Crypto.com CEO saying his exchange accidentally transferred 320,000 ETH to Gate.io; Kraken, Coinbase, and Gate.io publishing full proof-of-reserves with liabilities, and Binance launching a recovery fund for strong projects caught up in the FTX collapse. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Concerns over...
cryptoslate.com

Binance to launch ‘recovery fund’ for strong projects with liquidity crisis

Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao revealed on Nov. 14 that the exchange would launch an industry recovery fund to help strong projects in a liquidity crisis. CZ made the statement in light of the recent bear market liquidity crunch that has hit several crypto projects, forcing some of them out of business.
cryptoslate.com

Singapore’s MAS says FTX does not operate in the country

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX does not operate in the country, Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 14. The report noted that the embattled exchange was “neither licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore.”. It continued that the exchange could onboard Singapore...
cryptoslate.com

VRJAM And Polygon Partner To Build VR-Based Arena In The Metaverse

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire — Award-winning, live metaverse entertainment platform VRJAM has announced their partnership with Polygon, the...
cryptoslate.com

DEX trading volumes spike as users leave CEXs en masse

Confidence in centralized exchanges seems to have reached a new low following the FTX fallout. Trading volumes across all exchanges have experienced a vertical drop over the weekend, as users rush to withdraw their tokens from custodial wallets provided by the platforms. Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a drastic drop...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum becomes most deflationary in history as activity spikes amid FTX collapse

Ethereum became the most deflationary in its history, as the annual supply dipped below zero for the first time since the Merge. According to Ultrasound Money, the annual inflation rate has fallen to -0.032/year, which indicates that the network is now burning more Ethereum than its minting. The negative inflation...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin miner Canaan seeks to expand operations despite decline in Q3 revenue

Bitcoin miner Canaan reported a fall in the third-quarter results with revenue seeing a fall of 25.8% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $23.4 million, a decrease of 71.7% from the same period in 2021. The company’s revenue for Q3 2022 was $137.5 million.
cryptoslate.com

TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Welcomes More than 1000 Participants

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire — The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 submission period came to a close on...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com becomes latest bank run victim, but CEO says it is business as usual

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek held an AMA on Nov. 14, addressing concerns about marketwide insolvency pressures. He said the platform is operating as usual, only at a heightened level under the current market situation. Concerns grow over Crypto.com. On Nov. 11, Marszalek made a partial disclosure of the company’s reserves...
cryptoslate.com

ARGOS ID presents the World’s First Travel Rule Solution for Unhosted Wallets

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, South Korea, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire — ARGOS ID is delighted to introduce the world’s first Travel Rule solution for...
cryptoslate.com

Pantera Capital reflects on FTX situation and importance of DeFi in latest Blockchain Letter update

Pantera Capital CEO, , posted a tweet late last night addressing the fallout of the ongoing FTX situation and how it highlights the importance of what Pantera is building. Morehead’s statement is elaborated upon in the latest update to Pantera’s ‘Blockchain Letter’ — a monthly letter that covers a range of topics focused primarily on and around the blockchain ecosystem.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto market sees biggest miner selling pressure since January 2021

The ongoing market slump caused by the FTX fallout hasn’t left Bitcoin miners unscathed. The market has seen the biggest one-day miner selling pressure since January 2021, and data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the selling pressure shows no signs of stopping. We could see extended selling pressure from...
cryptoslate.com

Retail traders massively withdraw their BTC from exchanges

FTX collapse has birthed renewed interest in self-custody among retail users, as many are now moving their Bitcoin (BTC) to cold wallets. Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, showed that retailers are taking out their coins from exchanges at the most aggressive rate, with the withdrawals coming mostly from Crypto.com.

