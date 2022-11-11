ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha man bottling lessons learned in justice system; the result is kombucha

By Molly Hudson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGbus_0j6eAsgz00

Fermented, flavored, bottled and then labeled; a kombucha making process that Tony Horner has fine tuned.

"Basically they just sit for a certain amount of time at a certain temperature, and then they are released, and you know, then they get some fresh food," Horner said.

Kombucha takes a while to create and you must be patient. It's a lesson Tony learned at a young age.

"I got in trouble with the law a lot for about five years from when I was like about 18 to 23," Horner said.

When he was 23 years old, he got a felony DUI. He spent time in county jail and lost his license for 15 years.

"Losing my license at such a young age really made almost every career path unattainable," Horner said.

But he knew he wanted to do more with his life.

"It really gave me a sense of urgency, it also taught me patience though, you know really to look at opportunities and take them," Horner said.

After years of bartending across the country, he came back to Omaha.

"Once I started suffering from some liver issues, I was drinking apple cider vinegar every day and it was just so gross," Horner said.

After a quick search on how to make it on his own, he came across a fermentation class at City Sprouts. He turned from vinegar to kombucha and, in August of 2020, Fermented Felon was born.

Eight flavors — made with ingredients that can be found in Nebraska.

"Do you have a favorite flavor, is it root beer?" 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson asked.

"Oh yeah either root beer or the tart cherry cola," Horner said.

Tony and his team fill about 1,200 bottles each week. It's a tedious process but somewhat symbolic of his past.

"I think that my slow growth, and me just looking at the opportunities and taking them when they come, has really done my business well," Horner said.

He's filling more than bottles. He's filling others with a past — with hope.

Find Fermented Felon at several Hy-Vee locations and retail stores in Nebraska and Iowa. It is $2.99 a bottle. He hopes to expand by 2025 and is experimenting with donuts to sell at Wolner's in Midtown Crossing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska native makes a career out of big wave photography

Omaha doesn’t give photographer Isaiah “Frosty” Niemann access to the oceans where he captures dramatic images of huge waves and the surfers who ride them. So when he’s here, he takes wedding photos or family portraits. But when clients hire him to photograph and film them...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha mom's 3D image helped dad see a tumor deep in son's brain

OMAHA -- Blair Kauzlarich has a special appreciation for the technology she uses at work every day. In February, the Omaha mom became concerned that her then-10-month-old son, Callum, wasn't meeting the developmental milestones for his age. He couldn't fully sit up, roll from back to front or stand up...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with some light snow Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little extra sunshine today helped temperatures to warm a few degrees over yesterday despite the frigid start. Highs climbed into the middle 30s around the metro. Yes warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year. Clouds thickening up this evening will keep us from getting quite as cold tonight, temperatures hold steady in the low 30s through much of the evening. We should slowly drop into the upper 20s by early Monday.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified

(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges

OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy