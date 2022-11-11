A world-renowned expert on global affairs, international relations, and the political connections to the world economic outlook, I wasn’t sure what to expect from Ian Bremmer’s presentation on Thursday, billed with the title of his new book, The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats — and Our Response — Will Change the World. From the moment Bremmer jogged onto the stage of the Granada, he explained that he would be tying together the social, economic, and technological forces affecting our world today, and jumped right into weighty topics like U.S. relationships with Russia and China (what he described as the most important geopolitical relationship in the world) with the enthusiasm of a college professor who really loves his job. In this presentation from UCSB Arts & Lectures, Bremmer’s energetic, good-humored, and about as neutral-as-one-can-be-when-talking-about-politics approach to such heady topics went a long way toward a general receptiveness from the audience.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO