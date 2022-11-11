ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

UNO experts examine state of Russia-Ukrainian War

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ucd7u_0j6eAi6x00

Political and human rights experts at the University of Nebraska-Omaha examined the state of the Russia-Ukrainian war Thursday.

Some noted that the war is not going well for Russia and could last a long time including this upcoming winter which presents a number of challenges.

About a third of the Ukrainian population has been displaced and more than one million have been forcibly sent to Russia.

An expert said, "Forcible relocation is considered to be a war crime under international law. And there have also been torture and executions of civilians by Russian forces and of course, those are war crimes as well."

According to the Associated Press, over 100 thousand Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the war so far.

There are also 40,000 Ukrainian civilian casualties.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time. The agreement comes as Ukrainian leaders press for more weapons and aid to take advantage of a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of some areas they had taken over earlier in the war. And it relieves concerns within the U.S. military — particularly the Army and the Marine Corps — who are worried that persistent transfers of the Pentagon’s howitzer ammunition to Ukraine are eating into their stockpiles. Other defense officials confirmed the broad outlines of the contract and said it would help with stockpile pressures, specifically involving the howitzer ammunition, which Ukrainian forces have been using at a high rate. Last week a defense official briefing reporters said Ukraine was burning through as many as 7,000 rounds of ammunition a day, while Russia was firing as much as 20,000 rounds daily. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal had not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

France calls time on anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane in Sahel

President Macron will use a speech in Toulon on Wednesday to bring to an official end France's eight-year anti-jihadist operation in the Sahel. Operation Barkhane has been inoperative since February, when France announced its military withdrawal from Mali. The last French troops left their base in the Malian town of...
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy