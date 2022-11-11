Read full article on original website
Air Force Veteran Walking Across America Makes Stop in Effingham
An air force veteran that is walking across the United States recently made a stop in Effingham. Ron Coleman is walking from Carson City, Nevada to Washington D.C. He recently stopped in Effingham over the weekend of November 11th. Our very own Samantha Leturno interviewed Coleman about his trip across...
Lake Land College Broadcast Students Receive State Accolades
Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards. Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and...
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Patricia A. Schultz, 81
Patricia A. Schultz, 81, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday in St. Clare Hall at St. Francis Church. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79, of Trilla, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Private family burial will be in Boles Cemetery in Trilla at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Iva Louise Moats, 90
Iva Louise Moats, 90, of Arthur, Illinois passed away at 2:45 pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Arthur. Iva was born on August 12, 1932 in Louisville, the daughter of Andie and Arline (Rockhold) Atchison. She married Paul William Moats and he preceded her in death in 1989. Iva worked as a forklift operator for Schorcks in Arthur until her retirement, then later worked as a cook at a nursing home in Sullivan until she was 75. She had various hobbies she enjoyed with some including playing bingo, loved to spend time with her family, and was a die hard Cardinals Baseball fan, having attended many games over the years.
