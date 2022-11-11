This is an opinion column. As an Alabama football fan, I’ve been told that my expectations are unrealistic. Even Coach Nick Saban seems to think so. Over the last decade and a half, Saban has consistently pointed to the process of becoming a champion. The focus isn’t about the other teams. It’s not even about winning. Elite competitors demonstrate the required character over time to earn a chance at the results most of us only dream about. Expectations follow like a shadow.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO