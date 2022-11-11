Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban’s daughter had message for Alabama fans
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Alabama having a disappointing season, and Nick Saban’s daughter is here to set everyone straight. Kristen Saban Setas posted a note on her Instagram story this week that seemed aimed at Bama fans. “Appreciate what you HAVE before it...
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Texas A&M’s Moose Muhammad claims he was benched for wearing arm sleeves
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad was notably absent from Saturday night’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, and the apparently reason is an unusual one. Muhammad tweeted early Sunday morning that he was benched for wearing arm sleeves, ostensibly against the will of Aggies coaches. Muhammad has worn arm sleeves in several games this season, including last week at Florida.
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
thecomeback.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals reason for Alabama struggles
It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide have not looked quite as dominant this season as they have in past years as they’re on pace to miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time ever after losing games to the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Alabama’s offense looked broken, then it heard Nick Saban’s message
For an Alabama offense that has sputtered since the second half of January’s national championship game, the closing seconds the first quarter Saturday might have been rock bottom. Through three offensive possessions against Ole Miss, Alabama was averaging less than two yards per play. It had 22 total yards,...
LOOK: Auburn football facility hangs giant photos of Auburn coach Cadillac Williams' first SEC win
Amid coaching turnover and behind-the-scenes nonsense, Auburn football fanbase and its players have completely embraced interim head coach Cadillac Williams following his first win as leader of the Tigers’ program, snapping a five-game losing streak and defeating Texas A&M 13-10. To celebrate, Auburn has already erected three giant photographs...
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Sporting News
CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'
No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
Cameron Smith: Nick Saban, Bryce Young, and the challenge of great expectations
This is an opinion column. As an Alabama football fan, I’ve been told that my expectations are unrealistic. Even Coach Nick Saban seems to think so. Over the last decade and a half, Saban has consistently pointed to the process of becoming a champion. The focus isn’t about the other teams. It’s not even about winning. Elite competitors demonstrate the required character over time to earn a chance at the results most of us only dream about. Expectations follow like a shadow.
Look: Paul Finebaum Not Happy With Lane Kiffin On Sunday
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss came up painfully short against Alabama on Saturday, losing 30-24. On Sunday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum was left questioning some of Kiffin's decision making, particularly late in the game. Kiffin had his team go for it on 4th-and-8 when they were down three in the fourth quarter, and also drew criticism for abandoning the run during the team's final drive.
Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
Tua Tagovailoa surpasses Dan Marino feat for Miami
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his performance during the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak was “just everyone making me look good.” But the “MVP” chants at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday were for Tagovailoa. “There’s no doubt...
Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’
During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Joy at Jordan-Hare as Auburn, Cadillac take down Texas A&M
It was truly unlike anything I have seen in more than half a century of covering college football. As a game between two teams that came in with five-game losing streaks ended, the sellout crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium erupted with pure joy. Auburn players jumped and hugged each other. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams, soaked by the ice water bath he’d just received, fought back tears.
Julio Jones, Classic extension, waiting for a doctor: Down in Alabama
Former Foley High and University of Alabama football star Julio Jones has made a bit of NFL history in Germany. It seems the Magic City Classic will most likely be staying at Legion Field for at least a few more years. A patient fell asleep in a doctors’ office and...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0