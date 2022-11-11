Read full article on original website
Travel troubles possible in this forecast
Dry and cold weather will continue for the rest of this week with increasing haze in the valleys due to air stagnation. Light wind and slight warming aloft will trap pollutants in western Idaho. This will continue through at least Thursday and possibly into the weekend. Snow is likely to...
What is the Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment?
It might be wintery here in Idaho, but that doesn’t mean we’re not seeing changes in our climate not only here in our state, but all around the world. This past summer was the third hottest on record in the United States. Here in the Treasure Valley, there were 27 days that pushed above 100 degrees; shattering previous records.
