Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says his workload is 'not something I’d recommend'
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke candidly about his workload during a Monday business conference, at one point saying, "This is not something I'd recommend."
Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case
Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off. Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.
Amazon plans to lay off thousands of workers: report
This New York Times report comes after Amazon announced it was freezing corporate hiring "for the next few months."
NBC News suggests kids 'avoid physical interaction' with the 'unvaccinated' this holiday season
A segment on NBC News advised parents to avoid “physical interaction” with “unvaccinated individuals” to protect their children against the coronavirus this flu season.
Comments / 0