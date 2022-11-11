Debra Hughett Wilson passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by her children. Debra was born in 1948 in Morristown, Tennessee to Harvey and Nellie (nee Berry) Hughett. Debra was continually generous and humble, with a quick sarcastic wit and amazing sense of humor. She weathered devastating challenges throughout her life: abuse, loss, duplicity and loneliness, but displayed a resilient fortitude and determination to keep those she loved close, safe and happy. She had the purest, biggest heart, showing selfless compassion and love to everyone around her with patience and forgiveness. In earlier years, she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, a talent which later graced birthday and Christmas cards for children and grandchildren. Facing life as a single parent for much of her children's youth, she worked tirelessly at demanding jobs and at home to provide for them materially and emotionally. All the while, she found ways to keep life fun and extraordinary with games, drives through the canyon, camping, rock hounding, hot springs, fairs and treasure hunts. One of her greatest joys was collecting antiques, curios, toys, jewelry and gadgets, and spoiling her family and friends with thoughtful, unique gifts. For most of the last twenty years, when she might have retired, she chose instead to provide in-home care and companionship to her aging mother. Everyone who had the opportunity to meet her, loved her, and we will, all of us, miss her. She will always be our hero. Debra leaves behind her husband George, children Conni (Ben) Lewis, Camille (Kyle) Singh-Johnson and Will (Sophia) Wilson, six grandchildren, sister Kathey (Bill) Boswell and brother Harvey (Cheryl) Hughett. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother John (Judy) Hughett. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 19, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, Logan, UT. All who knew and loved Debra are invited to attend. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.allenmortuaries.com.

