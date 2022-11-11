Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies dominated in home finale
There was no letdown by the Aggies following Thursday’s memorable five-set victory over a very good San Jose State team.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies back to .500 with two games remaining
Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign. USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies will try and slow WCC Broncos down
It’s a battle of unbeatens. Sure, the college basketball season is just a week old. But the Aggies and Broncos have certainly got off to a solid start. Both men’s basketball programs are 2-0 with a pair of double-digit victories.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies make enough big plays to hold off Rainbow Warriors
Big plays on both sides of the ball was just enough for the Aggies to fend off a spirited comeback by the Rainbow Warriors in their longest road trip of the 2022 college football season. Cooper Legas threw a trio of first-half touchdown passes --- two of them on chunk-yardage...
Herald-Journal
USU men's hoops: Aggies roll past Bradley in Spectrum
If Utah State’s first two games of the season are any indication of what to expect, any given player can be the Aggies' top scorer on any given night. In USU’s 84-62 win over Bradley in a non-conference men's basketball game, the squad was led in large part by a number of players that many Aggie fans view as role players.
Herald-Journal
Earthquake centered near Corinne felt across northern Utah
A minor earthquake centered in southern Box Elder County awoke some northern Utah residents from their Saturday morning slumber, but wasn't strong enough to do any damage. The U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.6-magnitude quake happened at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The epicenter was pegged at a spot 4.5 miles southwest of Corinne, along the southernmost portion of Iowa String Road (6800 West).
Herald-Journal
Stevenson, Glen Arthur
Glen Arthur Stevenson age 74, passed away on November 8, 2022 at his home in Weston, Idaho. He was born December 3, 1947, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Arthur Abel and Margaret Packer Stevenson. Glen graduated from West Side High School in 1965. He married Vicki Buttars on March 20, 1970 in the Logan Utah Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He served the Lord in the New Zealand mission and later served with his wife in an Employment Resource Service mission. Glen served his country in the US National Guard. He was an avid sports fan his entire life and loved watching West Side athletics. He especially enjoyed supporting his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all their activities. He would attend and support all that he could. The best words to describe Glen was "Loving and Kind." Glen loved to serve others. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; Vicki's parents Keith and Georgia Buttars a sister Sharlet McCarthy; brother-in-law's Bruce Campbell and Mark Buttars and a nephew Jordan Campbell. He is survived by his wife Vicki Stevenson of Weston, ID; three sons Jason (Deena) Stevenson of Puyallup, WA; Jared (Heidi) Stevenson of Tremonton, UT; Blake (Jen) Stevenson of Hermiston, OR; seven grandchildren, a great granddaughter, brother Paul Stevenson, sisters Laura McKenzie, Vera Campbell and Velma Jones and many loved nieces and nephews. Graveside Dedication services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Weston 1st Ward Church, 27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho. Military rites will be by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Petterborg, Dustin Thomas
Petterborg Dustin Thomas Petterborg 30 Preston, Idaho passed away November 8, 2022. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 am at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel, 213 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho. No services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Wilson, Deborah (Hughett)
Debra Hughett Wilson passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by her children. Debra was born in 1948 in Morristown, Tennessee to Harvey and Nellie (nee Berry) Hughett. Debra was continually generous and humble, with a quick sarcastic wit and amazing sense of humor. She weathered devastating challenges throughout her life: abuse, loss, duplicity and loneliness, but displayed a resilient fortitude and determination to keep those she loved close, safe and happy. She had the purest, biggest heart, showing selfless compassion and love to everyone around her with patience and forgiveness. In earlier years, she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, a talent which later graced birthday and Christmas cards for children and grandchildren. Facing life as a single parent for much of her children's youth, she worked tirelessly at demanding jobs and at home to provide for them materially and emotionally. All the while, she found ways to keep life fun and extraordinary with games, drives through the canyon, camping, rock hounding, hot springs, fairs and treasure hunts. One of her greatest joys was collecting antiques, curios, toys, jewelry and gadgets, and spoiling her family and friends with thoughtful, unique gifts. For most of the last twenty years, when she might have retired, she chose instead to provide in-home care and companionship to her aging mother. Everyone who had the opportunity to meet her, loved her, and we will, all of us, miss her. She will always be our hero. Debra leaves behind her husband George, children Conni (Ben) Lewis, Camille (Kyle) Singh-Johnson and Will (Sophia) Wilson, six grandchildren, sister Kathey (Bill) Boswell and brother Harvey (Cheryl) Hughett. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother John (Judy) Hughett. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 19, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, Logan, UT. All who knew and loved Debra are invited to attend. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Kofoed, James W.
James Wick Kofoed, 68, of Hyde Park, passed away on November 10, 2022 in the Logan Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov 19th at 1:30 pm in the Nelson Funeral Home in Logan. There will be a visitation from 12:00 - 1:15 pm. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Comments / 0