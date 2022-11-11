ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home

An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole. “I think with the hurricane coming in it was just a prime time with few people out on the street, storm approaching, under the cover of night," Matthew Buxton, owner of Buxton & Bash Okeechobee Funeral Home said. “Now I’m down a truck, I’m down that trailer. This is equipment that my staff uses every single day to provide the service that we serve to our families, and it is an enormous inconvenience."
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee

Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Police: Vehicle sought after driver attempted to lure child

Police in Okeechobee are looking for a female driver who they said tried to lure a child toward her vehicle Friday morning. Investigators said the incident occurred in the 500 block of Southwest Nineteenth Street at about 10:30 a.m. A mother told police that her child was outside playing basketball...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
It's safety first at Stuart Air Show, executive says

The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
STUART, FL
STUART, FL

