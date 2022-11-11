Read full article on original website
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration
Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
DC and Reebok Cover the Club C 85 in a "Joker" Colorway
For 2022, Reebok has balanced its collaborative involvement with a mix of designers, brands and franchises. Jumping from fashion-oriented designs with Pyer Moss to fan-catered sneakers with Street Fighter, Reebok has continued to mix things up throughout the year. Now, it joins DC Studios and once again begins to adventure through its universe with a “Joker”-themed Club C 85.
'Indiana Jones 5' Director James Mangold Teases Trailer Release Date
The highly anticipated fifth installment of Disney and Lucasfilm‘s Indiana Jones is slated to arrive in theaters a lot sooner than one may expect. Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film and updates for Indiana Jones 5. Director James Mangold has finally given fans a progress update, when one, in particular, took to Twitter to ask when audiences can expect “the next promotional piece” from the upcoming franchise film. Mangold responded, “Less than 30 days,” teasing that fans will likely see footage of the film by year-end.
The xx's Romy Taps Fred Again.. for Emotional Dance Track "Strong"
Romy, the frontwoman and guitarist of The xx, has once again teamed up with DJ and producer Fred again.. for a new single called “Strong.” The song was first heard at gigs and festivals this past summer leading up to its release. It’s also Romy’s second solo song, chasing up 2020’s “Lifetime.”
Sophie Bille Brahe Looks to the Clouds for New Jewelery Box
Clouds have become a repeated motif throughout much of the work of Sophie Bille Brahe. The Danish jeweler often looks to the sky for inspiration, before transforming the shapes observed into silhouettes for objects. Now, she turns her attention to a trinket box, which takes on the form of a...
CASETiFY and Drake's OVO Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
CASETiFY is releasing its first-ever collaboration with Drake‘s OVO, just in time to celebrate the artist’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. The phone accessories company is releasing a simple two-piece collaboration that features an iPhone and AirPods and AirPods Pro case. OVO was founded in 2008 by Toronto superstar Drake and his business partners Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. The brand has been known to release its own premium clothing and outerwear pieces as well as home goods inspired by its Canadian roots.
Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign "LIFE IS A GAME" Lets Playful Proportions Prevail
Following its “Larger-Than-Life” FW22 campaign and its Guinness World Record-breaking inflatable sculpture for SS23, Diesel is continuing its maximalist efforts with a Holiday 2022 campaign, titled “LIFE IS A GAME.” As its name suggests, the sartorial imagery is pure fun; across a nine-part still series and a video, the Italian denim label combines holiday motifs with classic Diesel designs in disproportional compositions that ultimately mix sophisticated humor into its seasonal cheer.
NEW TENDENCY Unveils Rimowa “As Seen By” Installation at Kant Garagen
Contemporary design studio NEW TENDENCY just opened an exhibition in collaboration with Rimowa, taking place at the monumental Kant-Garagen — an iconic Bauhaus six-story parking lot in Charlottenburg, Berlin. Titled “As Seen By,” the traveling exhibition features familiar Rimowa luggage completely re-contextualized in NEW TENDENCY’s creative vision that amplifies...
Early Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit"
Chinese New Year is still a few months away, but we’re already getting a sneak peek at what the brand has up its sleeve for the annual celebration. The first pair to emerge is this. Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” colorway which comes fitted with an assortment of...
Mike Dean and Apex Martin Launch Record Label Apex Sound
Grammy Award-winning record producer Mike Dean, who’s produced extensively for artists such as Beyoncé, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, has officially launched a new record label, Apex Sound, in collaboration with fellow producer Apex Martin, whose resumé includes Ye’s track “Yikes” as well as other hits with Ty Dolla $ign and Future to name a few.
Siempre Releases Exclusivo-Vivo Tequila Made With Wild Fermentation
Siempre Tequila has just released its most artisanal tequila to date — Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo. Made in partnership with Sergio Cruz, one of Mexico’s most renowned Master Tequileros, and International Tequila Academy founder Adam Fodor, the tequila uses an old Hispanic-Peruvian production method of distilling the fermented aguamiel while the yeast is still living. Giving the “Vivo” to the tequila is the “mosto vivo” fermentation process compared to normal “mosto muerto” methods. This means each bottle collects less alcohol but contains more essence of the agave for a more complex profile.
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the Very Best Pokémon Trainer After 25 Years
Ash Ketchum is finally “the very best” like no one ever was as, after 25 long years, he has finally become the Pokémon world champion. Adding to his Pokémon League Championship from the Aloha region, the classic character can now add the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series to his resume.
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
HEAT's "SUPERBRAND" Box Is Its Most Luxurious Offering to Date
Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher have infiltrated the luxury market with their mystery box brand, HEAT. Previous offerings have brought lucky buyers brands including Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Jacquemus, LOEWE, JW Anderson, Marni, Arc’Teryx, Casablanca, Salomon, visvim and more, while those who subscribe to a streetwear way of life have been catered for courtesy of Unknown. Now, HEAT ups the temperature as it prepares to drop its latest box full of “SUPERBRANDS.”
Spalding Announces 'Stranger Things' Basketball Collab
Spalding, the legendary sports equipment brand will be releasing an exclusive collaboration with Stranger Things, one of the most popular Netflix shows to date. All modeled on Spalding’s size 7 basketballs, the collaboration comprises four different designs aptly named Fireball, Hawkins, and Greetings along with a Top-Flite 100 edition.
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
Kanuk’s 2022 Winter Collection is Canadian Outerwear's Best Kept Secret
Kanuk started as a modest boutique and workshop in Montreal and has now grown into a legendary force in the outerwear market, providing top-of-the-line protective jackets for over five decades. The label’s latest 2022 Winter Collection is made to outlast even the most extreme weather conditions. WARMTH. Kanuk winter...
Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Logs Fourth-Largest Streaming Week in History
Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss makes history as it opens this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1. The 16-track joint album earned a total of 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 391,000 streaming equivalent album units, 12,000 in album sales and 1,000 in streaming equivalent album units. Her Loss logs the biggest opening week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022 so far and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album in history with 513.56 million on-demand official streams of the tracks. The record also gives Drizzy his 12th No. 1 and 21 his third.
Jeremy Scott Graffitis the adidas Originals Forum 84 High and Low
Jeremy Scott is one of adidas Originals‘ most polarizing footwear collaborators: you either love his designs, or you hate them. Most are fitted with wings or teddy bears, others are simply dipped in metallic gold. What you cannot call them is subtle, but it seems the Three Stripes are looking to expand into slightly more understated territories with its latest JS collaboration which, once again, takes on the Forum 84 High and Low.
