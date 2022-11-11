ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in court

 4 days ago
A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas struck the plan down calling it unconstitutional, Axios reported.

The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the plan violated federal procedural measures.

It's the second time the program has been held up in federal court after a federal appeals court places a temporary block on the student debt relief scheme stemming from a suit filed by six Republican-led states.

The judgement reads, in part, "The court declares unlawful and vacates the program."

As Reuters reported, the plan set out to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. The move by the Texas federal judge was considered a win for those who opposed the plan, with some calling it reckless government spending.

