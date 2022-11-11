ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Camp Pendleton Marines celebrate the Marine Corps 247th Birthday

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IubDZ_0j6e9WtV00

Across the Marine Corps bases in San Diego, cakes are being cut in honor of the Marine Corps' 247th birthday.

It's a prideful tradition for the military branch that unites Marines of all backgrounds.

At Camp Pendleton, the cutting of the cake symbolized more than just the birthday, it symbolizes the continuance of tradition.

Marines traveled through time to honor those who've served our country in the past and now in the present.

“The Marine Corps birthday is so important because it shows all the sacrifices that the older generations of Marines had to do for Marines like myself to be standing here present," said PFC Leslie Barcenas Sandoval, U.S. Marine.

PFC Barcenas Sandoval is a special part of the ceremony because she is the youngest Marine at the ceremony.

It's a tradition for the first piece of cake to be passed from the oldest Marine at the event to the youngest.

"It was definitely a good point in my life to know that I made it like I said passing down the knowledge from the oldest to the youngest and then one day I will be passing knowledge down to even younger Marines in the future. It is an honor. It feels great and I’m going to miss being the youngest Marine now," said PFC Barcenas Sandoval.

She said being the youngest and serving as a woman in the Marine Corps gives her a sense of pride.

"I could be able to walk around with other men that are older than me, higher ranked than me, and just let them know that I’m doing what they did at one point being a female," she said.

Colonel Terry M. "Skip" Curtis is a two-time Purple Heart recipient and retired Marine Corps pilot.

He was watching the ceremony from the crowd.

"Getting to shake the hand of a young 18-year-old female PFC, I mean I’ve always enjoyed meeting these young people because they are the future of the Marine Corps," he said.

It was his 61st time celebrating the Marine Corps' birthday.

"It’s a reminder for all of us that have served or look forward to someday serving or are currently serving that the tradition that we follow— that this legacy of the Marine Corps is a very real thing. It becomes tangible to those that wear the uniform," said Col. Curtis.

While PFC Barcenas Sandoval will miss being the youngest she knows that when everyone is in uniform they bleed, cry and breathe just the same despite gender or age.

She leaves this advice for the next generation of United States Marines.

"Find the light within all the darkness and all the struggles and all the fears and all the challenges that you do have to overcome," she said.

Happy Birthday, Marines!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World

Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy