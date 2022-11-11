ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday

Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Snow returns to parts of Minnesota

With snow in the forecast for parts of Minnesota this week, MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says now is the time to tap back into those winter driving skills, especially when sharing the road with snowplows:. “When you come upon a snowplow on a highway, just give yourself plenty of room,...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear

A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy