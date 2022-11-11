New ‘Harry Potter’ Experience Brings Magic to Life for Wizards of All Ages

Harry Potter: Magic at Play delivers on exactly what it promises: magic and play.

Spanning 30,000 square feet and three floors, the newest installation at Water Tower Place (835 N Michigan Ave.) in Chicago helps wizards and witches of all ages explore the magical world of Harry Potter.

Remember that feeling you got the first time you read a Harry Potter book or watched one of the movies? At Magic at Play, all of that euphoria and excitement comes rushing back. In fact, when OGX (Original X Productions, which also brought to life The FRIENDS Experience and The Office Experience) began creating the experience in mid-July, top of mind was to create something that celebrates Harry Potter’s personal discovery of the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

But before we get to the magic, we have to start where it all began—4 Privet Drive, where the Dursley's living room has been transformed into an interactive playground, complete with two slides for kiddos (and adults!) to enjoy. You can even peek into Harry’s cupboard under the stairs.

Before you know it, you are whisked away to King’s Cross Station. (yes, you can snap your picture at the iconic platform 9 ¾) before transitioning into the magical world of Hogwarts on the Hogwarts Express and, of course, on a boat across the Great Lake. Fun fact: Magic at Play is the first and only place for fans to experience the boathouse.

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

Gather in the Great Hall to pick your house—and if you don’t know, don’t worry; the Sorting Hat will help you figure it out! Then, scurry off to class for lessons in Potions, Divination, and Defense Against the Dark Arts. In this free-flowing part of the experience, you can do actual magic and practice your spells. Lumos!

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

A little fun calls for a quick game of Quidditch, and once you hit the green spacious field, there are plenty of activities that may cause you to break a sweat, including Snitch Seeker practice. Be sure to dust off the Nimbus 2000!

Naturally, there are plenty of photo ops throughout—your Instagram and TikTok will thank you!—and even 3 official photo ops, which you can personalize with a frame from your chosen house and purchase at the kiosks near the exit.

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

Other magical moments include a stop at the Forbidden Forest (you never know what’s lurking in the shadows, so grab a lantern), an activation with LEGO that allows you to build your own wizard and watch it come to life, a visit to Hagrid’s pumpkin patch, and, for those brave enough, a walk through the Triwizard maze. Pay close attention, as there are plenty of Easter Eggs hidden throughout that span the vast universe of films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

“From the moment guests arrive, they are immersed in Harry’s story and are an active participant in their own journey through innovative play, experiential sets, games and more,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, via press release.

As the kiddos play in the Burrow's playground, parents can enjoy some delicious Butterbeer along with confections from local bakeries. If you were thinking of skipping the Butterbeer… a word to the wise: don’t! Magic at Play is the only place in the Midwest serving up authentic Butterbeer.

The magic doesn’t stop once you exit either as there is a gift shop (open to both ticketed and non-ticketed visitors) that features the largest collection of bespoke merch designed exclusively for the experience, along with a chance to send some owl post to your loved ones telling them all about how much fun you had.

Harry Potter Magic at Play Chicago

Best of all, if you want to throw a party at Magic at Play, you can! The experience will have party rooms available to elevate your next big event Wingardium Leviosa style.

We don't want to spoil all the magic, however, so be sure to check it out for yourself. Magic at Play opens to the public on Nov. 11 and will run through mid-May 2023. But don’t worry if you’re not in Chicago—and aren’t planning a trip to the Windy City anytime soon—as the experience plans to travel to different cities so that everyone can get in on the magical fun.

It’s evident from the moment you walk into Magic at Play that it was crafted with plenty of love and attention to detail that Harry Potter fans—both longtime and those new to the franchise—will surely appreciate. And since it was designed to engage imaginations with sensory and hands-on experiences throughout, it’s perfect for wizards of all ages! Tickets start at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and under; children 2 and under get in for free. You can get them here.

Magic at Play brings the beloved story of the Boy Who Lived to life, and they’ve definitely succeeded in making you feel like you’ve entered his magical universe for just a brief moment.