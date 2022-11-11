ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local non-profit showers new moms and babies with kindness

By Jenny Hansson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Sunday, Nov. 13, marks World Kindness Day and this year’s theme is to “be kind wherever possible.”

One Portland non-profit practices that theme year-round, showering new moms and their babies with kindness.

Maria Berglund, the founder of In Kind Boxes , walked us through the packing process for their boxes, which are full of post-partum products for new moms and their babies. When you buy a box for someone, another is donated to a mom in need.

Up until recently, In Kind operated out of Berglund’s home. Over the summer, the non-profit moved into a large space in Tualatin where volunteers can help assemble the boxes.

“Often the focus is solely on the baby, and I feel like it’s really important for the moms to feel like they’re seen and valued as well,” Berglund said.

In Kind partners with non-profits that work with new mothers in need of assistance. That’s how they distribute their boxes of mostly locally made and organic goods.

The organization is currently raising money — hoping to gift 200 of the boxes to new moms this holiday season.

Berglund says the need has only grown and that social media has been key in finding people who want to give back.

“So many people needed help, but so many wanted to help in some way,” Berglund said. “They found us and channeled that kindness through us. We were able to help hundreds of families.”

Visit the website for In Kind Boxes here

If you want to help In Kind Boxes by volunteering or if you want to donate for their holiday gift box drive, visit the link above.

