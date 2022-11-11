Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Cyclist Killed in AVL, Code Purple in Effect, Freezing Rain Heads to WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are investigating the death of a bicyclist. Officers say a man was hit by a car while riding on Patton Avenue near the I-240 interchange late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene for the investigation. There's no word if any charges were filed.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC
Asheville is located just a quick drive from endless adventures in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains. As the gateway to exploring beautiful WNC, there are hundreds of miles of hikes within close proximity. The Blue Ridge region is one of the most biodiverse in the county, with over 100 species of trees, 70 mammals, and over 225 identified birds. Many of these trails feature dazzling waterfalls, others a rare glimpse of high altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
WLOS.com
'Some of them wouldn't make it:' Homeless shelters crucial on Code Purple nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures outside have continued to fall this weekend in the mountains -- with increasing impact on one of the most vulnerable populations. The city of Asheville declared its second Code Purple of the season over the weekend as freezing temperatures were expected to hit Saturday through Monday nights, Nov. 12-14.
Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
WLOS.com
Visitor "violently assaulted and robbed" while in downtown Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police say a man from out of town was "violently assaulted and robbed" while in downtown Asheville. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 to investigate a report of a "violent assault and robbery." Once on scene, officers noted a victim was suffering from "obvious wounds to his head and face," the release adds.
WYFF4.com
Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
cohaitungchi.com
10 Things to do Over the Holiday Season in Asheville, North Carolina
Between the country’s largest gingerbread competition and the renowned holiday celebration at the historic Biltmore Estate, Asheville has become a popular Christmas destination in recent years. Add in a small chance of an early winter storm, a lineup of festive events, and a multitude of winter recreational opportunities nearby, and it’s really no surprise that more & more people continue to flock to Asheville to celebrate the holiday season in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains.
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
WLOS.com
Forever, finally: Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying pup finds forever home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a big day for a lucky local pup, as Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog got his forever home!. Ed had been at the shelter for 16 months, but Saturday, Nov. 12 he finally got to go home -- and his adopter is a long-time volunteer at AHS.
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit reports skyrocketing need for donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Asheville say the need for food has skyrocketed across Western North Carolina to peak-pandemic levels. On Monday, MANNA FoodBank said during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the essential need for food remained very elevated with the network serving an average of 109,000 people each month—68% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Mountain Xpress
Council to hear Code Purple update amid freezing temperatures
If next week’s forecast is correct, overnight temperatures in Asheville will dip below freezing several times, potentially exposing those living without shelter to harsh conditions. It’s fitting, then, that members of Asheville City Council will hear an update on the city’s Code Purple program during their meeting of Tuesday,...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe’s Plans for Solid Waste
Asheville – Cassandra Lohmeyer, Buncombe County’s recycling coordinator, provided an overview of the recent “Waste Characterization Study” conducted by SCS Engineers. The objective was to help the county glean information that would help extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Estimates of landfill totals were extrapolated from hand-sorting through 45 samples, each containing 214 pounds of waste. A visual inspection was conducted for estimates of large items like white goods.
WLOS.com
Pedestrian struck on Hendersonville Road in critical condition, investigation underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during rainy conditions Thursday night, Nov. 10, at a busy Buncombe County intersection. A spokesperson for APD said a report came in at about 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian being struck by a...
