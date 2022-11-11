ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollingwood, TX

Community Impact Austin

Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda

Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements

Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels receives Triple Crown Award for government finance in FY 2019-20

New Braunfels is one of 317 Triple Crown Award winners in the United States for FY 2019-20. (Community Impact staff) The city of New Braunfels has received the Triple Crown Award for fiscal year 2019-20 from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The organization GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and communities, according to the city.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Buc-ee’s car wash

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

