Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
Lakeway to submit annexation request for Bee Creek Road
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to annex a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits Nov. 7. (Community Impact file photo) Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore will submit an annexation request for a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits owned by Travis County. During a special City Council...
Hays County commissioners to vote on Narcan holsters Nov. 15
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on a $4,486 payment on behalf of the sheriff’s office for Narcan holsters from Ethos Survival Inc. at their upcoming Nov. 15 meeting.
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
City of New Braunfels receives Triple Crown Award for government finance in FY 2019-20
New Braunfels is one of 317 Triple Crown Award winners in the United States for FY 2019-20. (Community Impact staff) The city of New Braunfels has received the Triple Crown Award for fiscal year 2019-20 from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The organization GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and communities, according to the city.
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
Incumbent Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8 seat
Incumbent Paige Ellis has won out of four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Southwest Austin residents have elected incumbent Paige Ellis as their choice for the District 8 City Council seat. Ellis led the race as soon as early voting totals were...
Dripping Springs ISD voters reject bond package; officials working to find new plan
Officials said over the next several months they will work to understand why the propositions failed. (Community Impact) After a very close race in the Nov. 8 election, Dripping Springs voters ultimately rejected all three propositions presented in the ISD bond package. Vote totals for Proposition A, which pushed for...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Update: Ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos likely to pass
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Voters in San Marcos overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposition to end criminal prosecution of low-level marijuana enforcement in the city. Nearing the end of Election...
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Buc-ee’s car wash
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A ballot proposition in San Marcos that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city appears headed toward voter approval. Early voting results show San...
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Construction to begin in December on Hutto's Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) Hutto ISD's third middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School, will begin construction this December. At a Nov. 10 meeting, HISD trustees approved a $7.55 million guaranteed maximum price agreement...
