Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
SFist
BART Wants to Know If You Want More Lines and Late-Night Service, So They’re Running A Survey
Though BART is only at 40% of pre-pandemic ridership, they’re looking toward the next phase of expanded service, and you can win a $100 Clipper Card by helping them figure out what riders want. Your beloved Bay Area Rapid Transit system BART is still only at about 40% of...
Car wanted in Livermore sideshow tracked down in Los Angeles
LIVERMORE -- A car ticketed for impoundment following a Livermore sideshow in October was seized over the weekend by LAPD officers.Livermore police said officers broke up a major sideshow at First and L Streets 0n Saturday, Oct. 1 around 10 p.m. Two vehicles were participating to the cheers of a large crowd. A Livermore police lieutenant witnessed a Black Lexus spinning donuts with a large crowd gathered around the car. The lieutenant wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction Friday night. The registered owner of the car now faces thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees."Sideshows are illegal and will not be tolerated in Livermore," police officials said in a Facebook post. "Anyone engaging in sideshows could be cited, arrested and their vehicles impounded."
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
kalw.org
@Work: Fly Bay Area / Searching For The Sacred Black Feminine / New Arrivals: Ian Mitroff
Today, we buckle up and hit the skies with the Oakland Flyers flight training school. We learn what it takes to become a pilot in the Bay Area. Then, theologian Christena Cleveland takes us on the spiritual journey from the Bay Area to France that inspired her book, “God is a Black Woman.” And, we hear a reading from Berkeley author Ian Mitroff. Plus, local music from Megan Slankard.
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point wordsmith Yung Lott drops a new album on 12/12
Hunters Point has always been a cauldron for Bay Area talent, but it has been rare until rather recently that the neighborhood’s artists have begun to get their just due of recognition on the Northern California music scene. Yung Lott is a veteran Hunters Point wordsmith that I had heard about prior to me meeting him.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
northbaybiz.com
Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN
The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings in Oakland
Police are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, just north of the Oakland Coliseum. Officers said they found bullet casings but no victims. Later, a hospital reported two gunshot victims as one of the victims was listed in critical condition. Investigators said...
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
macaronikid.com
Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!
Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches
COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
metrosiliconvalley.com
Traveling Through Milpitas’ Macedonia and Kathmandu
From Macedonia, I crossed the railroad tracks to Kathmandu without even leaving Milpitas. Just north of the Great Mall, past the cookie-cutter housing, in a pedestrian-hostile region of vacant lots, railroad tracks, weeds and sprawling auto distribution yards, a dead-end street called Hammond Road runs north alongside the tracks for three-quarters of a mile. Then it turns right and becomes a piece of Sinnott Lane.
sfstandard.com
Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?
Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
Comments / 0