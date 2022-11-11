ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Slugger Awards revealed; Mike Trout wins ninth

Mike Trout won his ninth career Louisville Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, the most Silver Sluggers ever won by an American League outfielder.

Trout surpassed Manny Ramirez, who held the previous high mark for AL outfielders with eight.

Trout batted .283 and hit 40 home runs, 28 doubles and 80 RBIs in 2022, his 12th MLB season.

There were 10 first-time winners, including AL batting champion Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins and National League batting champ Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets. Arraez batted .316 in 2022 with eight homers, 31 doubles and 49 RBIs. McNeil led the majors with a .326 average and hit nine home runs, 39 doubles and 62 RBIs.

Joining them as first-timers were Brandon Drury and Josh Bell of the San Diego Padres, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays, Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Louisville Slugger added a utility player category for the first time, as did Rawlings with their Gold Glove Awards. Arraez and Drury claimed their Silver Sluggers as utility players out of the AL and NL, respectively.

The full list of winners is below:

American League
C: Alejandro Kirk (Toronto)
1B: Nathaniel Lowe (Texas)
2B: Jose Altuve (Houston)
3B: Jose Ramirez (Cleveland)
SS: Xander Bogaerts (Boston)
OF: Aaron Judge (New York), Mike Trout (Los Angeles), Julio Rodriguez (Seattle)
DH: Yordan Alvarez (Houston)
UTIL: Luis Arraez (Minnesota)

National League
C: J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia)
1B: Paul Goldschmit (St. Louis)
2B: Jeff McNeil (New York)
3B: Nolan Arenado (St. Louis)
SS: Trea Turner (Los Angeles)
OF: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles), Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia), Juan Soto (San Diego)
DDH: Josh Bell (San Diego)
UTIL: Brandon Drury (San Diego)

–Field Level Media

