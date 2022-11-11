ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 6 Cyclical ‘Smokestack' Stocks May Be Worth Owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Little Changed Ahead of China Activity Data Release

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were little changed on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data from China, and following the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy