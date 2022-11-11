Mets extend qualifying offers to Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo

The Mets have extended three qualifying offers, making RHPs Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo three of 14 major-leaguers to get the one-year, $19.65 million offer.

DeGrom was a slam dunk to receive the offer after opting out of his contact, which would have paid him $30.5 million next season and given the Mets a $32.5 million team option for 2024. The righty turns 35 next season, and given recent injury history, this could be his last chance at both a large and long-term deal, so he is likely to decline.

Bassitt declined his mutual option for 2023, valued at $19 million, last week, instead opting for a $150K buyout. The soon-to-be 34-year-old righty is likely in the same boat as deGrom in terms of future earnings, so also may turn down the offer looking for a longer-term deal.

Nimmo hits free agency off a 2022 season where he slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and 102 runs scored. Nimmo is the best free agent center fielder by WAR by a wide margin and the second-best free agent OF overall behind Aaron Judge, so he is also likely to decline; agent Scott Boras has already said “several” teams have checked in (the Mariners rumored as one), and Nimmo is said to be seeking a five-year deal worth nine figures.

The Mets will receive a compensation pick following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft for any of their qualifying offer-extended free agents if they sign elsewhere.

