rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Neil Parrott concedes to David Trone in Maryland Congressional race
Delegate Neil Parrot (R) has conceded the race for Marylands Sixth District to Congressman David Trone (D).
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'
ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
WTOP
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
