Jay Leno Suffered "Serious Burns" From A Gasoline Fire, And He Says He'll Need "A Week Or Two" To Get Better
Best wishes to Jay and his loved ones as he recovers from what sounds like a horrifying accident.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
‘Blessed’: Christina Applegate appears in public first time after MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate held back tears as she was joined by her family and co-stars from "Married ... With Children" and "Dead To Me" at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday.
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
‘Killing Me Softly' Singer Roberta Flack Has ALS and Can No Longer Sing, Rep Says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
