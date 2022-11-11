ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killing Me Softly' Singer Roberta Flack Has ALS and Can No Longer Sing, Rep Says

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
