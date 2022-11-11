ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Republicans say they're skeptical the party will abandon Trump even after a disappointing midterms performance

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103m7W_0j6e7lXc00
Former President Donald Trump, left, waves to guests during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Republicans have been publicly criticizing Trump after the party's performance in the midterms.
  • GOP strategists are mixed on whether the party will actually move on Trump.
  • "We are at a beginning point and we don't know if that continues or not," one said.

Republicans have been publicly souring on former President Donald Trump after candidates he endorsed underperformed in the midterm elections, but whether that drumbeat grows loud enough to drive him out as the party's leader remains uncertain.

"There's an old Frank Sinatra song where he says, 'I've heard that song before.' — We've heard this song before," Doug Heye, a veteran GOP strategist, told Insider on Thursday. "What we don't know is: what is that second verse going to be, and are Republicans going to actually stick to it?"

In important races, Trump backed dozens of Republican candidates who embraced his politics and leaned into his baseless claims about the 2020 election. While they found success in their primaries, many of the candidates failed to capture the widespread support that's needed to win a general election. To name a few: Trump acolytes running for governor in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan lost. Also in Pennsylvania, Republican Mehmet Oz, endorsed by Trump, lost a Senate seat that the party had targeted to secure a majority. In the House, hopes of a red wave were crushed.

"The results of Tuesday and a lot of these key races is what happens when you let someone like Donald Trump completely take over the Republican party," Gunner Ramer, political director of the anti-Trump group Republican Accountability Project, told Insider. "His types of candidates completely repel swing voters, and it's not going to be helpful if you want to put together a winning coalition come time for a general election."

The disappointing outcome has prompted calls to abandon Trump. A slew of elected officials, strategists, media figures and even a newly elected lawmaker blamed the former president for the party's shortcomings and losses.

"I would like to see the party move forward," Republican Rep.-elect Michael Lawler of New York told CNN on Thursday. "I think any time you are focused on the future, you can't so much go to the past."

But some aren't holding their breath that the party will actually let go of Trump, given his strong base.

"The party's just so terrified that if Trump is pushed out in any sort of way, he will take his base of core supporters and splinter them from the Republican party," a former House Republican leadership aide told Insider. "And the Republican party's just not in a position to make that bargain."

History also offers reason to be skeptical. The blast-Trump-then-backtrack game has happened countless times before, from when he first made controversial comments on the 2016 campaign trail to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot: Republicans criticize him, but then quickly forgive and embrace him again.

"You had a president that incited an attack on the Capitol building to try to overturn an election. It's very difficult to think of something more egregious that a sitting president could do," that aide said. "But the party's still refused to break from him because they were terrified of losing his supporters."

Still, some Republicans are holding out hope that this time might be different, pointing to Gov. Ron DeSantis' sweeping victory in Florida as evidence that there are other viable members to lead the party.

"I think we can, as a party, probably move forward with fresh blood," said Josh Novotney, a Republican strategist who has worked for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. "My gut is, here, that this is definitely a wake-up call for some that were still supportive of [Trump], and others that were just quiet on the issue will probably be more vocal saying, 'it's time to move on.'"

Current frustrations over Trump also don't mean much unless the chorus continues, and at all levels — local, state, and national, strategists say.

"We are at a beginning point and we don't know if that continues or not," Heye said.

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says

Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Newsweek

Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man who is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump recently said that the threats were instead a "drunken cry for reassurance." In January, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after he made several phone calls to the agency making threats to kill Trump as well as some members of Congress if the former president lost the 2020 election and did not concede the results.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election

The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

722K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy