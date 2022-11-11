ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Found a Brightening Face Oil That Rivals Luxury Versions & It's Only $25 on Amazon

By Elizabeth Denton
 4 days ago

As I’ve gotten older (ahem, late 30s), I’ve noticed my skin looking both duller and more freckly — hello, hyperpigmentation. It was a big wake-up call that I needed to start incorporating a brightening vitamin C into my skincare routine. Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil has been a surprising win for me and my skin. Why so surprising? Well, it’s much more affordable than the other vitamin C-infused face oils in my arsenal.

Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil contains turmeric, saffron and vitamin C to improve skin’s texture and tone. You’ll find these ingredients in luxe serums from brands such as Sunday Riley and Ranavat because they work. This face oil also hydrates while it brightens and nourishes with a blend of squalane , argan oil and apricot oil. Don’t worry — no sharks were harmed in the making of this squalane. Life & Pursuits is totally vegan and cruelty-free.

Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil $24.99

Buy Now

Though my skin is dry in some places, I do have occasional hormonal breakouts and I’m happy to say this oil felt lightweight and non-greasy on my skin. Still, it’s made for dull and dry skin types so if you need a little more brightening power in the winter, this is the oil for you. It’s also great at evening the skin tone, ensuring dark spots are much less of a worry.

But don’t just take my word for it: Amazon shoppers rave about seeing results after just one week of use. “I was experiencing some dullness in my face,” says one reviewer. “But after a week’s use of this massage oil I noticed the radiance and health coming back on my face.” Another reviewer agreed, saying “it leaves my skin soft without being greasy, and absorbs quickly.”

And that’s not all that Life & Pursuits does well. Fans swear by its Bhringraj Hair Oil for the way it improves hair texture and stimulates hair growth — it’s even been likened to Olaplex and Rogaine. And it’s less than $20! You truly cannot beat that.



Life & Pursuits Organic Hair Growth… $17.99

Buy Now

And you can’t forget the skin on your body. Life & Pursuits Turmeric Body Oil contains Ayurveda herbs such as turmeric, amla and ashwagandha to nourish, moisturize, and hydrate. Skin is fresh and any irritation is soothed.



Life & Pursuits Turmeric Body Oil $14.99

Buy Now

It’s official: don’t sleep on this affordable brand. Get it all at Amazon now. (Hint:it makes a great gift!) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0j6e7Ztm00

Comments / 0

