Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event

This Veterans Day the Fortuna Senior Center is inviting the community over at the Veterans building in Fortuna for their annual “A Salute to Veterans” event.

Former president of the Fortuna Senior Center, Carol Kinser, was excited to announce the news as the center was not able to hold this now 18 year traditional event that was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“We have our annual ‘ Salute to Veterans ‘ which we have been doing since 2004, I believe,” Kinser said.

This year the senior center is looking forward to bringing back an afternoon of dancing, informative presentations, and of course honoring local veterans..

“We are always delighted to have every veteran that we can. just something the Fortuna senior center has been doing all this time and we want to keep doing it,” Kinser said.

“A Salute to Veterans” will begin at 2p.m. Doors at the Fortuna Veterans Building will open at 1p.m.

