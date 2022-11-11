ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) currently leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential face-off for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy