As the automotive industry turns towards EVs as the future of personal transportation, many enthusiasts lament the lack of an exhaust note. With GM’s plan to launch 30 EVs by 2025, this mode of (… brace for impact…) silent transportation could arrive sooner rather than later. Currently, GM’s cross-town rival, Dodge, is working to provide a solution to this conundrum that aims to bring an ICE-engine feel to an electric vehicle. Called Fratzonic chambered exhaust, Dodge demonstrated the system at the 2022 SEMA Show this year.

1 DAY AGO