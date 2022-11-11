Read full article on original website
Buick Envista Would Get Avenir Trim Level In North America
Just last month, GM Authority exclusively reported that the Buick Envista was under consideration for the North American market. Now, we have further exclusive information to share, this time regarding a possible Buick Envista Avenir trim level. According to sources close to the matter, GM will offer an up-level Avenir...
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is the fifth model year of the latest fourth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Among these changes is updated towing figures, and now, GM Authority is breaking down Silverado 1500 towing capacities.
Chevy Blazer Sales Up 63 Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Blazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 17,511 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 67 percent compared to 10,484 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
Here’s When The 2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Will Be Available
The official 2023 Chevy Colorado online configurator will soon go live on Chevy’s website, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to spec a Colorado to their liking. The configurator is expected to be available on December 15th 2022. With...
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $649 per month for 36 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
Chevy Tahoe Shows Off Its Towing Capacity In Korea
Six months after General Motors officially kicked off sales of the 2022 Chevy Tahoe in South Korea, the automaker is showcasing the full-size SUV’s high towing capacity through a popular TV series in the Asian country. The Chevy Tahoe recently debuted as the star of the TV series House...
Dodge Shows Fratzonic Chambered EV Exhaust At SEMA 2022: Video
As the automotive industry turns towards EVs as the future of personal transportation, many enthusiasts lament the lack of an exhaust note. With GM’s plan to launch 30 EVs by 2025, this mode of (… brace for impact…) silent transportation could arrive sooner rather than later. Currently, GM’s cross-town rival, Dodge, is working to provide a solution to this conundrum that aims to bring an ICE-engine feel to an electric vehicle. Called Fratzonic chambered exhaust, Dodge demonstrated the system at the 2022 SEMA Show this year.
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept Shown As Potential Silverado ZR2 Bison Rival
Since the COVID-19 pandemic boarded up many Americans for a number of months (or longer), overlanding and off-roading in general appear to be seeing even more interest than before. In an attempt to not miss out on the trend, GM’s long-standing, Toyota, revealed a Tundra Trailhunter Concept at SEMA 2022, teasing a potential new line of off-roading trucks and SUVs.
1984 Chevy Corvette Coupe Bound For Kansas City Mecum Sale
Introduced in March of 1983, the 1984 Chevy Corvette was the first year of the new fourth generation. The Corvette received a clean-sheet redesign with a lower center of gravity, better ground clearance, lower overall height, and better front-to-rear weight distribution. The windshield was radically raked at 64 degrees, and the rear hatch glass was the largest compound glass ever installed in an American car.
GM Benchmarking Porsche Taycan
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s all-electric four-door sedan, which was spotted in the vicinity of GM’s Milford Proving Ground. Offered as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple body styles and configurations, including the Taycan Sedan,...
GM EV Business To Be Profitable In 2025, Mary Barra Will Tell Investors
One of the biggest obstacles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is profitability. Many (most) automakers, including GM, are currently operating and selling electric-powered vehicles at a loss. However this is expected to change in the near future. GM CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to speak at GM’s...
2023 GMC Yukon Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in June, GM Authority reported that the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL could not be ordered with GM’s semi autonomous driving technology, Super Cruise, due to a constraint. Now, this no longer seems to be the case. GM Authority has just learned that Super Cruise (RPO Code...
GM Benchmarking Kia EV6
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Kia EV6, the South Korean brand’s all-electric crossover model set to rival the Chevy Blazer EV. GM’s Kia EV6 benchmark vehicle was spied circling the GM Proving Ground in Michigan, and appears to the base Wind trim level. The benchmark vehicle was seen with a noticeable communications antenna attached on the passenger’s side of the roof, and is covered in what appears to be Glacier paint.
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Up 47 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 47 percent to 28,154 units in October 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales totaled 4 units. Chevrolet Camaro...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Expanded Super Cruise Hands-Free Coverage
GM just recently announced the expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving coverage, and select GMC Yukon units are among the first to receive this enhanced feature. As a part of GM’s promise to improve its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO Code UKL) accessibility has been now been doubled to cover more than 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Soon Available In Canada
The Canadian market will soon be getting the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup in the highly revered Edition 1 trim level, GM Authority has just learned. The 2022 model-year Hummer EV Pickup isn’t sold in Canada, and following the model’s introduction, GM Canada said the Edition 1 was under consideration in the country, as it initially made the supertruck available in EV2, EV2X and EV3X trim levels. However, the eventual 2023 model-year EV3X variant would be equipped as standard with the Edition 1’s 1,000-horsepower Ultium Drive three-motor powertrain.
Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount offers $1,250 off the 2022 Chevy Blazer. That’s $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Blazer, and an additional $750 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
GMC Average Transaction Price Down 3.1 Percent In October 2022
The average transaction price, or ATP, for a new GMC vehicle fell 3.1 percent year-over-year last month, dropping to $61,617 in October of 2022 from $63,611 in October of 2021. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new GMC vehicle was...
