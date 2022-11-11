ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro makes stop in Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYe2i_0j6e69FA00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro made a stop Thursday at one of Bakersfield’s most popular Mexican restaurants.

The double Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” made a stop for lunch Thursday at Nuestro Mexico on 21st Street. He tweeted he stopped in at the popular restaurant for some sweet molten cheese with chorizo.

Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel part of ‘Portals to Hell’

A representative for del Toro told 17 News he made the stop on his way back home to Los Angeles.

Management at Nuestro Mexico said the director was humble and down-to-earth and they’re grateful for the good review of the restaurant.

Del Toro tweeted Nuestro Mexico had “GREAT Flan and Cafe de Olla.”

