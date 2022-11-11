Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro makes stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro made a stop Thursday at one of Bakersfield’s most popular Mexican restaurants.

The double Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” made a stop for lunch Thursday at Nuestro Mexico on 21st Street. He tweeted he stopped in at the popular restaurant for some sweet molten cheese with chorizo.

A representative for del Toro told 17 News he made the stop on his way back home to Los Angeles.

Management at Nuestro Mexico said the director was humble and down-to-earth and they’re grateful for the good review of the restaurant.

Del Toro tweeted Nuestro Mexico had “GREAT Flan and Cafe de Olla.”

