HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The low voter turnout in this year’s general election resulted in high turnover in the state Legislature. The biggest change is in the state House, which will have 16 new faces out of its 51 seats ― the highest number of newcomers in two decades. The 25-member state Senate could see up to five new faces.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO