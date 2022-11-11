Read full article on original website
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Pāhoa District Park renamed to honor late Big Island Mayor Kenoi
Pāhoa District Park in Puna on Hawai‘i Island has been renamed William "Billy" Kenoi Park in honor of the former Hawaiʻi County mayor. Kenoi was the Big Island mayor from 2008 to 2016. He was diagnosed with bone marrow blood cancer in 2015 and died nearly two years ago on Jan. 26, 2021.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger
An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Low voter turnout on Election Day translates into big turnover at state Legislature
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The low voter turnout in this year’s general election resulted in high turnover in the state Legislature. The biggest change is in the state House, which will have 16 new faces out of its 51 seats ― the highest number of newcomers in two decades. The 25-member state Senate could see up to five new faces.
