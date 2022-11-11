ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the family and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for speedy healing and recovery God Speed A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash period

Carolyn Riley
3d ago

My condones to this family he shouldn't even took a trial wasting taxpayers money no he guilty Thank God Justice been served.

coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall

(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone

(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

