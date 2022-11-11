MANNING, S.C. — As the search for a missing Clarendon County inmate continues, the sheriff said on Friday that he's confident the suspect has left the area. Sheriff Tim Baxley added in the message that the U.S. Marshals, who are in the process of trying to find 42-year-old Shaun Wayne Wiles, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO