Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
3d ago
My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the family and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for speedy healing and recovery God Speed A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash period
Reply
3
Carolyn Riley
3d ago
My condones to this family he shouldn't even took a trial wasting taxpayers money no he guilty Thank God Justice been served.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
wach.com
Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday. On Nov. 13, deputies responded in Richland County to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr at around 4:24 p.m. They investigated reports of a shooting a found a man outside a house...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
iheart.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall
(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
WCNC
Search no longer focused on Clarendon County after inmate's escape; reward offered
MANNING, S.C. — As the search for a missing Clarendon County inmate continues, the sheriff said on Friday that he's confident the suspect has left the area. Sheriff Tim Baxley added in the message that the U.S. Marshals, who are in the process of trying to find 42-year-old Shaun Wayne Wiles, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. man is sentenced to life in prison
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New details released regarding reported gunfire at Columbia Place Mall on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing additional information regarding reported gunfire at an area mall late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunfire that occurred inside the Columbia Place Mall. The first call came in around 5:52 p.m.
WIS-TV
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County. Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden. Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30...
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
wpde.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
iheart.com
South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone
(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
'Scene is secured' after report of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the scene is secure and residents can now go about their business as usual after a report of gunfire initially led to a major law enforcement response on Saturday evening. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that several agencies responded to Columbia Place Mall,...
Comments / 11