Elon Musk Tells Twitter Employees, “Bankruptcy Is Not Out Of The Question”

By Tom Tapp
 4 days ago
Elon Musk ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

After recently laying off half of Twitter’s employees and on the same day that three of the company’s top security executives quit, the world’s wealthiest man reportedly told Twitter’s remaining product team members that the company he just bought could see “net negative cash flow of several billion dollars” in 2023 and “bankruptcy is not out of the question” if that happens.

“We can’t scale to a billion users and take massive losses along the way, that’s not feasible,” Elon Musk said at a product team all hands today according to multiple reports. However, he continued, “if you have a compelling product, people will buy it. That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla.”

While comparing Twitter — a media technology platform — to auto manufacturing or creating spacecraft for government and large corporate projects is not exactly apples to apples, Musk specified that his idea of “compelling” for the social media company includes adding video content and bolstering compensation for content creators.

Musk also stated plainly that the company needs to “bring in more cash than we spend.”

His $44 billion purchase of Twitter last month included $13 billion in debt which will reportedly incur interest payments of over $1 billion in the next year. According to Reuters, those payments “exceed Twitter’s most recently disclosed cash flow, which amounted to $1.1 billion” as of June.

Musk has said that he finished selling roughly the $7 billion in Tesla he needed to fund the sale in August. But SEC filings indicated that he has sold nearly $4 billion more in Tesla stock in the two weeks since the Twitter deal closed.

Speaking of federal agencies, Tesla has a report due tomorrow to the FTC to remain in compliance with a 2011 settlement regarding its privacy practices. It is unclear how the resignation of Twitter’s three top security officers today will impact that filing.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” F.T.C. spokesman Douglas Farrar said in a statement. “No C.E.O. or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

Related
Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NEW YORK STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
