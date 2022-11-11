ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

USC-Clemson gametime announced for annual rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual South Carolina Clemson football rivalry game will be a high noon showdown this year. The schools announced Monday afternoon that the Saturday, November 26 game between the Gamecocks and Tigers will kick off at 12 p.m. The contest, which is being played at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, will be broadcast nationally by ABC.
COLUMBIA, SC
spoonuniversity.com

"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students

The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

E-STEAM returns, aims to spark interest in arts and sciences

SUMTER, S.C. — Thousands of people, many of them students, headed to Downtown Sumter on Saturday for a Saturday aimed at sparking interest in career fields they may not have considered. The city hosted E-STEAM, a free family festival focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. "It's amazing...
SUMTER, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
carolinapanorama.com

South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy