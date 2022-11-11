Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
USC-Clemson gametime announced for annual rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual South Carolina Clemson football rivalry game will be a high noon showdown this year. The schools announced Monday afternoon that the Saturday, November 26 game between the Gamecocks and Tigers will kick off at 12 p.m. The contest, which is being played at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, will be broadcast nationally by ABC.
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
Kershaw students listen as veterans share stories, experiences
CAMDEN, S.C. — Veterans Day was last Friday, but a school in Sumter wanted their students to have an opportunity to talk to veterans. The Continuous Learning Center (CLC) in Camden is an alternative school within the Kershaw County School District…. Monday morning students at CLC got to meet...
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
E-STEAM returns, aims to spark interest in arts and sciences
SUMTER, S.C. — Thousands of people, many of them students, headed to Downtown Sumter on Saturday for a Saturday aimed at sparking interest in career fields they may not have considered. The city hosted E-STEAM, a free family festival focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. "It's amazing...
How can I help?: Columbia business leader uses talents to uplift community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — How can I help? is Karen Jenkins' life question. While it's a simple question, the answer can be seen in the people and communities that Jenkins has empowered, inspired, and uplifted. Led by God, Jenkins has used her talents and skills to help people "live up...
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
Florida vs. South Carolina: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators host the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Pursuing math education: Why don't more people do it? And why does it matter?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A meeting of the minds at Columbia College revealed a gap in the math field. A group of professors, mathematicians, scientists, and students gathered to share their research and ideas. However, there were only about 30 or 40 people in attendance. Math department chair for Columbia...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
WIS-TV
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0