Yakima Herald Republic
Lilomaiava Mikaele powers Gonzaga Prep over Kamiakin 40-27; Bullpups reach state quarterfinal second consecutive season
Nov. 13—KENNEWICK — Lilomaiava Mikaele led Gonzaga Prep in rushing yards and touchdowns all season. He helped the Bullpups earn the Greater Spokane League's top 4A seed to the district playoffs and a Week 10 crossover win over Moses Lake to reach state. So why mess with a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Valley Sports Weekly: Nov. 13, 2022
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16. 2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18. 2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509...
lakechelannow.com
Chelan Plays In Semi-Finals Saturday Afternoon
Lynden Christian the opponent at day two of State 1A Volleyball. Number one ranked and undefeated Chelan played well on Friday in the opening day of the WIAA State 1A Volleyball Tournament in Yakima. The Goats posted two wins and will play in the semi-finals Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to play for the state championship Saturday evening.
lakechelannow.com
Trojans Finish Strong With 3rd Place At State
There was a hint of deja vu at the Sundome in Yakima on Friday as the Manson Trojans were paired up against three-time defending State Champion La Conner in the semi-finals of the WIAA State 2B Volleyball Tournament. It was one year ago the same teams met in the semi’s and the Braves not only won that day, but also claimed this year’s much anticipated rematch 3-0.
Kennewick, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Yakima Herald Republic
Elaine M. Tsakopoulos, 82
Elaine Marie Tsakopoulos, 82, of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Yakima, died Friday, Nov. 4, in Sacramento. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
John J. Andreotti, 70
John J. Andreotti, 70, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at home. Arrangements are by Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gordon R. Wilkins, 94
Gordon R. Wilkins, 94, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Redding, Calif. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Manning
Gary R. Manning, 71, passed away on November 5, 2022, at KVH, in Ellensburg. He was born on January 24, 1951, to Robert P. and Jeanne G. Manning, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 11:00am-4:00pm, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary Partlow
Mary "Sue" Partlow is soaring with the angels in heaven. Sue passed away peacefully in her sleep, on November 2, 2022. She was 79 years old, and was born in Springfield, Missouri, on May 8, 1943. Her mom and dad, John and Mary Baker, moved from Missouri to Selah, Washington,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Joan Gomez Covarrubias
Juan Gomez Covarrubias, 96, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Bellevue. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fredrick E. Haas, 49
Fredrick Eugene "Fred" Haas, 49, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Prestige Care & Rehab-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Metha M. Zirkle, 50
Metha Marie Zirkle, 50, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nancy J. Jones, 73
Nancy J. Jones, 73, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 4, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nancy L. Johnson, 79
Nancy Lou Johnson, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 3, at home. Arrangements are by Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Claudia R. Fay, 77
Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
FOX 11 and 41
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
