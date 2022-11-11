There was a hint of deja vu at the Sundome in Yakima on Friday as the Manson Trojans were paired up against three-time defending State Champion La Conner in the semi-finals of the WIAA State 2B Volleyball Tournament. It was one year ago the same teams met in the semi’s and the Braves not only won that day, but also claimed this year’s much anticipated rematch 3-0.

MANSON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO