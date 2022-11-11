ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Valley Sports Weekly: Nov. 13, 2022

1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16. 2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18. 2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509...
YAKIMA, WA
lakechelannow.com

Chelan Plays In Semi-Finals Saturday Afternoon

Lynden Christian the opponent at day two of State 1A Volleyball. Number one ranked and undefeated Chelan played well on Friday in the opening day of the WIAA State 1A Volleyball Tournament in Yakima. The Goats posted two wins and will play in the semi-finals Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to play for the state championship Saturday evening.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelannow.com

Trojans Finish Strong With 3rd Place At State

There was a hint of deja vu at the Sundome in Yakima on Friday as the Manson Trojans were paired up against three-time defending State Champion La Conner in the semi-finals of the WIAA State 2B Volleyball Tournament. It was one year ago the same teams met in the semi’s and the Braves not only won that day, but also claimed this year’s much anticipated rematch 3-0.
MANSON, WA
High School Volleyball PRO

Kennewick, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice

KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elaine M. Tsakopoulos, 82

Elaine Marie Tsakopoulos, 82, of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Yakima, died Friday, Nov. 4, in Sacramento. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yakima Herald Republic

John J. Andreotti, 70

John J. Andreotti, 70, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at home. Arrangements are by Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gordon R. Wilkins, 94

Gordon R. Wilkins, 94, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Redding, Calif. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gary Manning

Gary R. Manning, 71, passed away on November 5, 2022, at KVH, in Ellensburg. He was born on January 24, 1951, to Robert P. and Jeanne G. Manning, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 11:00am-4:00pm, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary Partlow

Mary "Sue" Partlow is soaring with the angels in heaven. Sue passed away peacefully in her sleep, on November 2, 2022. She was 79 years old, and was born in Springfield, Missouri, on May 8, 1943. Her mom and dad, John and Mary Baker, moved from Missouri to Selah, Washington,...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Joan Gomez Covarrubias

Juan Gomez Covarrubias, 96, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Bellevue. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fredrick E. Haas, 49

Fredrick Eugene "Fred" Haas, 49, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Prestige Care & Rehab-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metha M. Zirkle, 50

Metha Marie Zirkle, 50, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy J. Jones, 73

Nancy J. Jones, 73, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 4, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy L. Johnson, 79

Nancy Lou Johnson, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 3, at home. Arrangements are by Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Claudia R. Fay, 77

Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
UNION GAP, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse

The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
RICHLAND, WA

