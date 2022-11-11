ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed

Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
