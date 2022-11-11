Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Supreme Court declines blocking Wednesday execution of Whitehouse man who killed his mother in 2003
Despite efforts to delay his lethal injection, Tracy Beatty, of Whitehouse, who was convicted of strangling his mother to death almost 20 years ago, will be executed Wednesday night. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined blocking Beatty's execution, which is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Huntsville State...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Arizona Capitol Times
Supreme Court refuses to void Arizona law that allows criminal trials with juries of eight people
It's not allowed in 44 states. But the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to void Arizona law, which allows criminal trials to be conducted -- and people to be convicted and sent to prison -- with juries of just eight people.
BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Minor allegedly kidnapped, beaten, bound, and abandoned under tree by 2 adults
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people from Alabama were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines from Alabama to Florida, where they beat and bound her under a tree. According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say
A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0